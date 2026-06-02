Indians can use UPI via KHR at 4.5 million Cambodia locations

Two-phase rollout to extend UPI reciprocity

This rollout is happening in two phases: First, Indians can pay easily in Cambodia; soon, Cambodian travelers will get the same convenience when visiting India.

NIPL CEO Ritesh Shukla called it a big step for taking India's digital payments global.

ACLEDA Bank says it will make things smoother for everyone and bring more Indian shoppers to local businesses.

It's a win for travelers and tourism on both sides!