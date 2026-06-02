Indians can use UPI via KHR at 4.5 million Cambodia locations
Business
Traveling to Cambodia just got easier for Indians: UPI payments are now accepted at over 4.5 million spots, from restaurants to tourist attractions.
Launched on June 2, 2026, this new system lets you pay instantly by scanning Cambodia's KHQR code with your favorite UPI app (no need to worry about cash or currency exchange).
Two-phase rollout to extend UPI reciprocity
This rollout is happening in two phases: First, Indians can pay easily in Cambodia; soon, Cambodian travelers will get the same convenience when visiting India.
NIPL CEO Ritesh Shukla called it a big step for taking India's digital payments global.
ACLEDA Bank says it will make things smoother for everyone and bring more Indian shoppers to local businesses.
It's a win for travelers and tourism on both sides!