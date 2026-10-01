India's 10 year government bond yield highest since April 2024

The jump in yields isn't just about global trends. There's also concern over huge upcoming state debt issuances (up to ₹3.5 lakh crore by December) and the RBI's recent moves to sell bonds, which could tighten liquidity further.

As Sreejith Balasubramanian, senior economist at Bandhan Mutual Fund, puts it, "RBI may have to considerably tighten monetary policy in the months ahead, with next week's meeting being live, and deploy measures to absorb excess liquidity."

In short: borrowing may get pricier and money could feel a bit tighter for everyone soon.