India's $1.3 trillion intergenerational wealth transfer

With ultra-rich families expected to reach 19,000 by 2028, family offices are evolving fast. Younger heirs are pushing for global investments and sustainable impact—not just sticking with old-school real estate or stocks. Many are blending tradition with new ideas by adopting hybrid models that mix legacy values with growth ambitions.

Many family offices still don't have formal succession plans

Even as they grow, about 41% of wealthy families still don't have formal plans for who takes over next—which can get messy.

To keep up, many family offices are turning to AI tools and digital platforms for smarter investing and risk management.

This massive wealth transfer is also making them rethink how they operate, modernizing quickly to stay ahead.