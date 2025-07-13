Nifty's recovery halted by renewed tariff worries
After a strong run earlier this year, the Nifty index slipped 1.9% over the past two weeks, closing at 25,149 on July 11.
The main reason? Global jitters sparked by US President Trump's new tariffs on multiple countries, which have made investors nervous about trade and inflation.
India is tweaking its trade playbook
If you're following markets or just curious about your investments, these moves matter.
India is tweaking its trade playbook—buying more oil from the US and pushing back on American demands for dairy and GM seeds—to soften the blow from these tariffs.
Nifty is trading below key averages
Nifty is trading below key averages, showing some bearish vibes right now.
Big names in auto and IT have all taken a hit as investors wait out this uncertain earnings season.
Keep an eye on support around 24,840-24,870; resistance is near 25,524 if things turn around.