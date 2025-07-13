SEBI collaborates with social media to regulate finfluencers
SEBI is now working with platforms like Telegram, YouTube, and Meta to tackle unregistered financial influencers—aka "finfluencers"—who give out investment advice online without proper approval.
This move builds on a 2022 rule that stopped regulated companies from using these influencers for promotions.
The goal is simple: protect people from risky or misleading financial tips.
How social media companies are cooperating
Social media companies are cooperating by removing shady content and verifying who's behind finance ads.
For example, Meta updated its rules last July so advertisers must prove they're legit before posting investment-related ads.
All of this supports SEBI's push to keep digital spaces safer for young investors and make sure the info you see about money is actually trustworthy.