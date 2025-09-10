'Modern Family' star Eric Stonestreet marries longtime girlfriend
What's the story
Hollywood actor Eric Stonestreet, famous for his role as Cameron Tucker on the hit ABC comedy Modern Family, has married his longtime girlfriend, Lindsay Schweitzer. The couple tied the knot at their home in Kansas City, Missouri. Stonestreet shared the news on Instagram with a series of photos from their intimate wedding ceremony. The caption read, "It's my birthday and guess what I got."
Wedding details
Stonestreet wore a classic navy blue suit
Stonestreet, who turned 54 on Tuesday, September 9, wore a classic navy blue suit with a light blue tie for his big day. Meanwhile, Schweitzer, who's a pediatric nurse, donned a white satin gown. The couple was seen dancing in front of an acoustic band in one photo and walking down the aisle in another. The last picture showed them posing outside their home with the caption: "The Stonestreets."
Celebrity wishes
Jesse Tyler Ferguson was among the 1st to congratulate them
Stonestreet's Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who played his on-screen husband Mitchell Pritchett, was among the first to congratulate the couple. He wrote, "Of all second marriages, this one is my favorite! I love you both! I'm so happy for you!!!" Actor Jaime Pressly also congratulated the newlyweds, saying, "So happy for you! Hope you have an amazing day celebrating!" Singer Michael Bublé sent his best wishes with a series of red heart emojis.
Wedding preparations
Stonestreet had previously revealed details about his backyard wedding
Earlier this summer, Stonestreet had hinted at his wedding plans during a July interview with People. He revealed that their wedding ceremony would be held in their backyard. However, at that time, their house in Kansas City was still under construction. "Well, I've said we're building a house to host a wedding, and we're still on track to do that," he said.
Love story
The couple got engaged in 2021
Stonestreet and Schweitzer have been together since 2017. The couple got engaged in 2021, but their engagement announcement was met with criticism due to their seven-year age gap. In response to the online trolls, Stonestreet shared edited photos of their engagement announcement where he made his partner look much older. "Apparently, a lot of people think I look too old, as a 49-year-old man, to be engaged to my almost 42-year-old fiancée," he wrote in the caption at that time.