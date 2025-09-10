'Modern Family' star Eric Stonestreet marries longtime girlfriend

Hollywood actor Eric Stonestreet, famous for his role as Cameron Tucker on the hit ABC comedy Modern Family, has married his longtime girlfriend, Lindsay Schweitzer. The couple tied the knot at their home in Kansas City, Missouri. Stonestreet shared the news on Instagram with a series of photos from their intimate wedding ceremony. The caption read, "It's my birthday and guess what I got."

Wedding details Stonestreet wore a classic navy blue suit Stonestreet, who turned 54 on Tuesday, September 9, wore a classic navy blue suit with a light blue tie for his big day. Meanwhile, Schweitzer, who's a pediatric nurse, donned a white satin gown. The couple was seen dancing in front of an acoustic band in one photo and walking down the aisle in another. The last picture showed them posing outside their home with the caption: "The Stonestreets."

Celebrity wishes Jesse Tyler Ferguson was among the 1st to congratulate them Stonestreet's Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who played his on-screen husband Mitchell Pritchett, was among the first to congratulate the couple. He wrote, "Of all second marriages, this one is my favorite! I love you both! I'm so happy for you!!!" Actor Jaime Pressly also congratulated the newlyweds, saying, "So happy for you! Hope you have an amazing day celebrating!" Singer Michael Bublé sent his best wishes with a series of red heart emojis.

Wedding preparations Stonestreet had previously revealed details about his backyard wedding Earlier this summer, Stonestreet had hinted at his wedding plans during a July interview with People. He revealed that their wedding ceremony would be held in their backyard. However, at that time, their house in Kansas City was still under construction. "Well, I've said we're building a house to host a wedding, and we're still on track to do that," he said.