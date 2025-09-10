How Yorgos Lanthimos redefines storytelling with surrealism

Yorgos Lanthimos is the kind of creator you can never forget once you've seen his work. His films delve into unusual territory, something that we don't associate with typical Hollywood fare. From surrealism to dark humor, Lanthimos has an exceptional cinematic language that upends your whole perspective. His films are critically acclaimed, and he has earned a loyal fan following.

#1 Unconventional story structures Lanthimos often uses non-linear storytelling devices that break the norms of traditional narratives. This gives him the freedom to explore intricate themes and character dynamics without being tied down by time. In the process, he encourages viewers to engage more with the story as they fit the puzzle together.

#2 Use of surreal elements Incorporating surreal elements has been a hallmark of Lanthimos's films. These elements often serve to heighten the emotional impact of his stories or underscore their thematic content. By blending reality with surrealism, he creates an atmosphere that is both unsettling and intriguing, encouraging audiences to question their own perceptions.

#3 Strong character development Lanthimos also pays a lot of attention to character development, which is often centered around flawed, morally ambiguous characters. This focus enables a rich exploration of human behavior and motivations, giving depth to his stories. The characters's complexities are revealed gradually through interactions and events instead of explicit exposition.