Abhishek Bachchan moves court against unauthorized use of his identity Entertainment Sep 10, 2025

Abhishek Bachchan has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court on September 10, 2025, after discovering his name and photo being used without permission by Bollywood Tee Shop and others online.

This step follows a similar legal move by his wife, Aishwarya Rai, just a day earlier—both highlighting how celebrity identities are getting misused more often in digital spaces.