Abhishek Bachchan moves court against unauthorized use of his identity
Abhishek Bachchan has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court on September 10, 2025, after discovering his name and photo being used without permission by Bollywood Tee Shop and others online.
This step follows a similar legal move by his wife, Aishwarya Rai, just a day earlier—both highlighting how celebrity identities are getting misused more often in digital spaces.
Bachchan's petition highlights risk of fake products
Bachchan wants the court to order websites—including big platforms like Google and YouTube—to take down any content using his identity without consent.
He's also seeking protection against future copycats through "John Doe" orders.
His lawyer pointed out that these fake products could easily trick people into thinking they're officially endorsed by him.