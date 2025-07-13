IPO listing on July 14: Smarten Power Systems, Travel Food Services to debut

Strong demand for both IPOs

Travel Food Services's IPO was in high demand, getting nearly 3 times more bids than shares offered—especially from big institutional investors who subscribed over 7 times their quota.

The price band is set at ₹1,045-₹1,100 per share.

Smarten Power's IPO also saw healthy demand with a more budget-friendly price of ₹100 per share.

If you're keeping an eye on fresh listings or just curious about what's buzzing in the markets, these two are worth watching!