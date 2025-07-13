Next Article
IPO listing on July 14: Smarten Power Systems, Travel Food Services to debut
Two new companies are making their stock market debut this Monday—Smarten Power Systems will list on the NSE, and Travel Food Services will land on both NSE and BSE.
Both IPOs wrapped up with strong investor interest during their subscription windows.
Strong demand for both IPOs
Travel Food Services's IPO was in high demand, getting nearly 3 times more bids than shares offered—especially from big institutional investors who subscribed over 7 times their quota.
The price band is set at ₹1,045-₹1,100 per share.
Smarten Power's IPO also saw healthy demand with a more budget-friendly price of ₹100 per share.
If you're keeping an eye on fresh listings or just curious about what's buzzing in the markets, these two are worth watching!