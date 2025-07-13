Maharashtra shuts majority of Ola Electric showrooms
Big shake-up for Ola Electric in Maharashtra: the state's Transport Department has ordered 388 out of 432 inspected Ola showrooms to close because they didn't have the right trade certificates—basically, the paperwork needed to store and sell scooters that aren't registered yet.
This is a big deal since Maharashtra is one of Ola's top markets, making up about 12% of their national sales.
Over 120 outlets checked across Maharashtra
Since March, officials checked 146 Ola outlets and found over 120 without valid certificates. That led to immediate closures for some and warning notices for others.
This comes after earlier issues with vehicle registrations at Ola.
The company says it wasn't aware of these closure orders but is now working with authorities to sort things out.
Ola fell to 3rd spot in India's electric scooter market
With all this going on, Ola dropped to third place in India's electric scooter race recently, trailing behind TVS and Bajaj Auto.
Still, they're saying they'll follow local rules and are focused on getting back on track.