Birkenstock battles India's counterfeit market

One in 3 Indian consumers knowingly buy counterfeits

The Delhi High Court quickly stepped in with raids and seized a bunch of counterfeit stock, also ordering a halt to further sales by these sellers.

This move highlights how tough it is for brands to fight fakes here—especially since so many young shoppers want luxury looks for less.

A recent study found that nearly one in three Indian consumers knowingly buy counterfeits, making it an ongoing battle for brands like Birkenstock to protect their designs.