Birkenstock battles India's counterfeit market
Birkenstock, the well-known German sandal brand, is taking legal action in India to stop the flood of fake Birks.
In May 2023, they filed a case in Delhi High Court against manufacturers from Agra and Delhi selling lookalike sandals for as little as ₹1,000—way cheaper than the real deal, which usually costs between ₹5,000 and ₹20,000.
One in 3 Indian consumers knowingly buy counterfeits
The Delhi High Court quickly stepped in with raids and seized a bunch of counterfeit stock, also ordering a halt to further sales by these sellers.
This move highlights how tough it is for brands to fight fakes here—especially since so many young shoppers want luxury looks for less.
A recent study found that nearly one in three Indian consumers knowingly buy counterfeits, making it an ongoing battle for brands like Birkenstock to protect their designs.