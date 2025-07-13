Elon Musk's return marked by executive departures

Yaccarino's exit and Afshar's departure

Musk is known for pushing bold ideas but also for frequent executive turnover, especially in key roles.

Yaccarino's exit came as Musk shifted X toward new AI projects like Grok, which changed her responsibilities.

Meanwhile, Tesla is struggling with dropping car sales even as it rolls out things like robotaxis.

All this shows just how challenging it can be to keep up with Musk's ambitious pace and constant changes across his many companies.