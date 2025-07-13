Elon Musk's return marked by executive departures
Some big names have just left Elon Musk's companies, putting a spotlight on how tough it can be to work under his leadership.
Linda Yaccarino, who was brought in to help X (formerly Twitter) bounce back with advertisers, stepped down after two years.
Around the same time, Omead Afshar—who ran Tesla's sales and manufacturing in North America and Europe—also called it quits.
Yaccarino's exit and Afshar's departure
Musk is known for pushing bold ideas but also for frequent executive turnover, especially in key roles.
Yaccarino's exit came as Musk shifted X toward new AI projects like Grok, which changed her responsibilities.
Meanwhile, Tesla is struggling with dropping car sales even as it rolls out things like robotaxis.
All this shows just how challenging it can be to keep up with Musk's ambitious pace and constant changes across his many companies.