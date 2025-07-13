Google nears cloud services deal with US government
Google is close to locking in a major cloud services contract with the US government, promising some hefty discounts.
This move is part of a bigger push by the Trump administration to cut tech spending, and it will put Google's prices on par with Oracle, which recently slashed its own rates by up to 75%.
The agreement could be finalized any day now, according to reports.
Government talks to AWS, Microsoft too
The government isn't just talking to Google—negotiations are also underway with Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure as officials hunt for more savings.
With over $20 billion spent each year on cloud services from these tech giants, every discount counts.
The GSA is even reworking deals beyond tech, like consulting and ride-hailing contracts.
For Google, this new deal builds on earlier discounts (like those for Workspace) and could help tighten its ties with federal agencies going forward.