Google nears cloud services deal with US government

Government talks to AWS, Microsoft too

The government isn't just talking to Google—negotiations are also underway with Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure as officials hunt for more savings.

With over $20 billion spent each year on cloud services from these tech giants, every discount counts.

The GSA is even reworking deals beyond tech, like consulting and ride-hailing contracts.

For Google, this new deal builds on earlier discounts (like those for Workspace) and could help tighten its ties with federal agencies going forward.