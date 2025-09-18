Next Article
India's 1st major gold mine set to begin production soon
Business
Big news: India's first major private gold mine, the Jonnagiri project in Andhra Pradesh, is gearing up to start production soon.
This matters because India usually imports about 1,000 tons of gold every year—so having a homegrown source could really shake things up.
Mine aims to produce 1,000kg of gold annually
The mine plans to produce 750kg of gold annually once operational and hopes to hit 1,000kg within two to three years—a big jump from India's current output.
Deccan Gold Mines Ltd (DGML), which has a stake in the project, saw its stock jump nearly 10% after the update.
DGML's managing director Hanuma Prasad shared that while environmental clearances came through in June and July, other state approvals were also underway.