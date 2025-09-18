India's 1st major gold mine set to begin production soon

Mine aims to produce 1,000kg of gold annually

The mine plans to produce 750kg of gold annually once operational and hopes to hit 1,000kg within two to three years—a big jump from India's current output.

Deccan Gold Mines Ltd (DGML), which has a stake in the project, saw its stock jump nearly 10% after the update.

DGML's managing director Hanuma Prasad shared that while environmental clearances came through in June and July, other state approvals were also underway.