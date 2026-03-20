India's $3.5bn aircraft MRO industry set to nearly double

The government is making moves to fix more planes at home

With India's commercial aircraft fleet expected to top 1,800 by 2030 (and more than 500 aircraft have been ordered for delivery over the next 5 years), the government is making moves: more MRO facilities, easier foreign investment, and lower taxes.

The goal? Fix more planes at home instead of sending them abroad, create skilled jobs locally, and keep costs down as air travel soars.