India's 5 listed REITs paid over ₹8,900 cr in FY26
India's five listed Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) just paid out more than ₹8,900 crore to their unitholders in FY26, a big 50% jump from last year.
more than 4.25 lakh unitholders received over ₹2,566 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2026.
These REITs own and manage massive office and retail spaces across India, making them a growing force in the market.
REITs distributed ₹31,700 cr since launch
Since launch, Indian REITs have distributed over ₹31,700 crore total. The sector now boasts assets worth over ₹2.72 lakh crore and a market cap of over ₹1.7 lakh crore as of May 2026.
Alok Aggarwal from the Indian REITs Association says this shows strong resilience and growth potential.
With rules requiring them to share 90% of their net cash flows, REITs offer steady income and chances for your investment to grow, making them popular with both local and global investors.