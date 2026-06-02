India's 5 listed REITs paid over ₹8,900 cr in FY26

REITs distributed ₹31,700 cr since launch

Since launch, Indian REITs have distributed over ₹31,700 crore total. The sector now boasts assets worth over ₹2.72 lakh crore and a market cap of over ₹1.7 lakh crore as of May 2026.

Alok Aggarwal from the Indian REITs Association says this shows strong resilience and growth potential.

With rules requiring them to share 90% of their net cash flows, REITs offer steady income and chances for your investment to grow, making them popular with both local and global investors.