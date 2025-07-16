Next Article
India's affluent shift focus to cryptocurrency
With traditional investments going nowhere, India's wealthy are now turning to crypto.
High-net-worth individuals and family offices—who used to be cautious about digital assets—are now making big moves, especially as Bitcoin recently crossed $120,000.
For many, crypto is looking like a more exciting alternative to pricey stocks and unpredictable bonds.
High-net-worth investors driving half of CoinDCX's trades
Platforms like CoinDCX are feeling the shift: about half their trades now come from high-net-worth investors, with average monthly investments of ₹50 lakh or more.
There's also been a 50% jump in institutional and family office clients lately, showing that confidence in digital currencies is definitely on the rise among India's elite.