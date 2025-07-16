Porter achieves profitability with 50% revenue growth in FY25
Porter, the on-demand logistics app you might've seen zipping around your city, just hit profitability for the first time in FY25.
Their revenue soared to ₹4,300 crore—a nearly 50% growth from last year—mostly thanks to MSMEs (micro, small and medium businesses) relying on their goods transport services.
Profit after tax stands at ₹54 crore
By tightening operations and cutting costs, Porter managed a profit after tax of ₹54 crore this year—flipping last year's ₹95.7 crore loss into a win.
It's a big shift that shows how focusing on efficiency can really pay off.
Startup's valuation surpasses $1 billion
In May 2025, Porter raised $200 million (yep, even with global VC slowdowns), pushing its valuation to over $1 billion.
The plan? Expand into more cities, upgrade tech, and grow their team—proof that investors believe they're onto something big.
India's logistics landscape is evolving
Porter's rise highlights how India's logistics scene is getting smarter and more innovative.
Their focus on MSMEs and gig workers is catching attention—and showing that new ideas can actually turn a profit in this fast-changing industry.