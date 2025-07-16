Porter achieves profitability with 50% revenue growth in FY25

Porter, the on-demand logistics app you might've seen zipping around your city, just hit profitability for the first time in FY25. Their revenue soared to ₹4,300 crore—a nearly 50% growth from last year—mostly thanks to MSMEs (micro, small and medium businesses) relying on their goods transport services.

Profit after tax stands at ₹54 crore By tightening operations and cutting costs, Porter managed a profit after tax of ₹54 crore this year—flipping last year's ₹95.7 crore loss into a win.

It's a big shift that shows how focusing on efficiency can really pay off.

Startup's valuation surpasses $1 billion In May 2025, Porter raised $200 million (yep, even with global VC slowdowns), pushing its valuation to over $1 billion.

The plan? Expand into more cities, upgrade tech, and grow their team—proof that investors believe they're onto something big.