Leadership changes in India's FMCG sector

Hemant Rupani has been named the next CEO of Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), starting September 8, 2025. He comes in with over 25 years of experience at big names like Mondelez, PepsiCo, Infosys, Vodafone, and Britannia—most recently managing operations across Southeast Asia.

Why this appointment matters This move comes as HCCB shakes things up: Jubilant Bhartia Group acquired a big 40% stake in HCCB's parent company, announced in December 2024.

The FMCG world is also getting tougher, with slower growth and more competition from digital-first and regional brands.

Industry watchers say fresh leadership like Rupani's will be key for innovation and staying relevant.

Rupani's experience in leading teams through change Rupani is known for leading teams through change and driving results at global companies.

His background in both traditional giants and fast-moving markets could help HCCB adapt to what young consumers want now.