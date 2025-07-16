Next Article
India-EU FTA negotiations scheduled for September
India and the European Union are stepping up their Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations, with the next big round set for September in New Delhi.
Both sides are now meeting every month, hoping to lock in an early deal by July 2025 that could make it easier to buy and sell goods and services between them.
The talks cover everything from tariffs and intellectual property rights to tricky technical rules.
Out of 23 negotiation chapters, five are already sorted—but there's still debate over things like the EU's carbon rules and India's quality standards.
The EU is currently India's biggest trading partner, so these talks could have a real impact on jobs, products, and prices for both sides.