Progress in India-EU trade negotiations
India and the European Union are making real headway in their big trade talks—so far, they've wrapped up 7 out of 23 chapters in their proposed agreement.
The latest round in Brussels saw both sides agree on two more chapters and dig into market access, all aiming to create a fairer, more balanced setup for businesses on both sides.
Deal expected by end of this year
More talks are lined up for September, with additional meetings planned through October.
The goal is to finish the deal by the end of this year, which could mean smoother cooperation and fewer hurdles for trade between India and the EU.
Just so you know: climate-related rules like the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism aren't part of these negotiations.