Joe Root: Decoding his stats versus South Africa in ODIs
What's the story
Joe Root will look to end the 2025 home ODI series against South Africa on a high. The veteran batter smashed 61 runs in the 2nd ODI at Lord's. However, it wasn't enough as England lost by 5 runs in a chase of 331. England went 2-0 down in the 3-match series. Root has enjoyed facing South Africa. Here we decode his stats.
Vs SA
Root averages 44.16 versus South Africa
As per ESPNcricinfo, in 20 ODI matches versus South Africa, Root has amassed a tally of 795 runs at 44.16. He has hit six fifty-plus scores versus the Proteas. This includes 4 fifties and two tons. Notably, Root owns the most ODI runs versus South Africa among England players. Jos Buttler is next with 652 runs at 43.46 from 20 matches.
50-plus scores
Root owns joint-most 50-plus scores for ENG vs SA
As mentioned, Root hit his 6th fifty-plus score versus South Africa in ODI cricket (50s: 4, 100s: 2). Most 50-plus score for ENG vs SA in ODIs: 6 - Alex Hales 6 - Joe Root* 5 - Graeme Hick 5 - Nick Knight 5 - Kevin Pietersen 5 - Jonathan Trott
Information
Root owns 7,201 runs in ODIs at 48.98
In 182 ODIs, Root owns 7,201 runs at 48.98 with 43 fifties and 18 tons. In home ODIs, Root has scored 3,681 runs at 48.43. He has hit 21 fifties (100s: 9) from 95 matches (89 innings).