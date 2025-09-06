Root has amassed a tally of 795 runs at 44.16 vs SA

Joe Root: Decoding his stats versus South Africa in ODIs

By Rajdeep Saha 03:36 am Sep 06, 202503:36 am

What's the story

Joe Root will look to end the 2025 home ODI series against South Africa on a high. The veteran batter smashed 61 runs in the 2nd ODI at Lord's. However, it wasn't enough as England lost by 5 runs in a chase of 331. England went 2-0 down in the 3-match series. Root has enjoyed facing South Africa. Here we decode his stats.