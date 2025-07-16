Next Article
Trump imposes 19% tariff on Indonesian imports
President Trump just struck a trade deal with Indonesia, dropping a planned 32% tariff down to 19%.
The agreement also gets rid of tariffs on US goods headed to Indonesia.
It's all part of Trump's push for "fairer" trade and better access for American companies.
Deal could reshape global supply chains
This $40 billion-a-year partnership is now more in line with recent US deals with Vietnam.
But there's a bigger picture: as global trade tensions heat up, moves like this could shake up supply chains and raise prices.
Other countries—like the EU—are eyeing their own tariffs on US products, so what happens here could affect future deals around the world.