Google pledges $25B for AI data centers
Google just announced a huge $25 billion investment over the next two years to boost its AI data centers and push for cleaner energy.
This move is part of their bigger $75 billion plan to keep up with skyrocketing demand for AI while aiming for a greener footprint.
Google to buy hydropower
A chunk of that money—$3 billion—is going toward upgrading two hydroelectric plants in Pennsylvania, adding over 670 megawatts of clean power.
Google's also teaming up with Brookfield Asset Management in a 20-year deal to buy even more hydropower, focusing first on data centers in Pennsylvania and northern Virginia.
'AI Works' program and more
Alongside the tech upgrades, Google is rolling out its 'AI Works's program, offering free AI training for small and mid-sized businesses at all 20 Carnegie Library branches in Pittsburgh through 2027.
They're also putting $250,000 toward training more electricians locally, hoping to double Pennsylvania's electrician workforce by 2030.