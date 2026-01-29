India's aircraft fleet to triple by 2035, says Airbus

If you feel like everyone's flying these days—you're right. Passenger traffic in India is expected to grow nearly 9% every year until 2035, the fastest jump among big economies. The average Indian will take twice as many flights per year compared to now, thanks to economic growth and a bigger middle class. Meeting that demand will require a large number of additional aircraft and expanded fleet capacity.

More jobs and airports on the horizon

With all this growth comes opportunity: India will need almost three times as many pilots and technicians as today—think around 35,000 pilots and 34,000 technicians by 2035.

The market for plane maintenance could hit $9.5 billion.

Airlines are also set to invest $1 billion in digital upgrades, while the government plans to build 50 new airports (taking the total up to 200).

All signs point toward India fast becoming an aviation powerhouse.