India's April 2026 oil import bill climbs to $16.3 billion

India's LNG imports almost 30% lower

Russian oil got pricier too, with Urals crude averaging $112.3 a barrel, well above Europe's price cap.

Meanwhile, India's LNG imports dropped almost 30% after attacks on regional gas facilities disrupted supplies. Natural gas use within the country also fell by nearly 17%.

On the flip side, India managed to boost its petroleum product exports by over 80% in value (even though export volumes were down), thanks to those higher global prices.