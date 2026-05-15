India's April exports grow 14% to $43.6bn, deficit $7.8bn
India's exports grew 14% in April 2026, reaching $43.6 billion, even with ongoing tensions in West Asia.
Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal credited higher prices and Indian exporters finding new markets for this boost.
The overall trade deficit also dropped 30% to $7.8 billion, a positive sign.
Emerging markets surge, West Asia falls
Exports to emerging markets like Tanzania (up 158%) and Sri Lanka (up 215%) saw major gains, while Singapore, Bangladesh, and Vietnam also posted strong numbers.
On the flip side, exports to West Asia fell by 28%.
India's services exports rise over 13%
While goods imports rose by 10%, leading to a wider gap there, service exports actually climbed by more than 13%, and India imported fewer services too.
It's a reminder that not all parts of trade move in sync when the world economy gets bumpy.