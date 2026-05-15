India's April exports grow 14% to $43.6bn, deficit $7.8bn

Exports to emerging markets like Tanzania (up 158%) and Sri Lanka (up 215%) saw major gains, while Singapore , Bangladesh, and Vietnam also posted strong numbers. On the flip side, exports to West Asia fell by 28%.

India's services exports rise over 13%

While goods imports rose by 10%, leading to a wider gap there, service exports actually climbed by more than 13%, and India imported fewer services too.

It's a reminder that not all parts of trade move in sync when the world economy gets bumpy.