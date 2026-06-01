India's April fiscal deficit ₹3.62 trn after petrol diesel cuts Business Jun 01, 2026

India's fiscal deficit jumped to ₹3.62 trillion in April 2026, almost twice as high as last year.

That's already over 21% of the full-year target, and a big chunk of this is thanks to recent excise duty cuts on petrol and diesel, which cost the government ₹14,000 crore in lost revenue.