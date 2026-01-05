India's banks hit record low in bad loans

Indian banks just posted their lowest bad loan levels in decades—only 2.1% of loans were non-performing by September 2025, according to the RBI. That's a big turnaround from the stressful post-pandemic years, with improvements seen across most borrower categories, though some segments continue to face stress.

What's happening across sectors? Accounts overdue by 61-90 days (SMA-2) dropped to just 0.8%.

MSMEs held steady at 5.1%, while unsecured loan stress eased a lot—down to 13% from over 20% last year.

Large borrowers also showed progress, with SMA-2 declining by nearly 36%.

Where's the lending action? Gold loans mostly went to top-rated borrowers (69%), and over 70% of consumer loans disbursed by private sector banks were to prime-and-above borrowers.

Sectors affected by US tariffs kept their overdue rates stable at around 4.8%.