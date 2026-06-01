India's biggest accounting firms use AI to streamline tax work
India's biggest accounting firms, PwC, Deloitte, EY, and KPMG, are now using AI to handle tax work more efficiently.
Instead of spending hours on routine tasks like research and drafting, consultants can focus on tougher advisory jobs.
This shift comes as the tax world gets trickier with constant rule changes and tons of transactions.
PwC processes 10,000+ AI queries daily
AI is everywhere in these firms: PwC India processes over 10,000 AI queries daily from its staff; EY has most of its tax professionals working with AI tools; and Deloitte says one-half of its team uses custom platforms. These systems are trained on real tax data and legal cases.
PwC's Bhavin Shah notes that AI queries are rising fast—up by 30% every 45 days. Automating junior-level tasks means teams can grow revenue without hiring lots more people. It's a big change for how consulting works today.