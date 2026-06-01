India's biggest accounting firms use AI to streamline tax work

PwC processes 10,000+ AI queries daily

AI is everywhere in these firms: PwC India processes over 10,000 AI queries daily from its staff; EY has most of its tax professionals working with AI tools; and Deloitte says one-half of its team uses custom platforms. These systems are trained on real tax data and legal cases.

PwC's Bhavin Shah notes that AI queries are rising fast—up by 30% every 45 days. Automating junior-level tasks means teams can grow revenue without hiring lots more people. It's a big change for how consulting works today.