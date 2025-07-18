India's biggest electronics fairs go annual starting 2026
Big news for tech enthusiasts: electronica India and productronica India, two of the country's biggest electronics trade fairs, will be held every year starting in April 2026.
The fairs will switch between Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru each year, making it easier for more people across regions to connect, source tech faster, and keep up with industry trends.
Next edition in Bengaluru
The next edition lands in Bengaluru in 2025—and it's set to be the largest yet with over 800 exhibitors.
If you're curious about what's on or who'll be there, check out the official event websites for all the details.
Brand ambassador Rohit Sharma
Going annual means more chances for attendees to see new tech up close and network with big players.
Industry groups like ELCINA and FICCI are backing this move because it helps strengthen India's electronics scene.
Plus, cricket star Rohit Sharma is now the brand ambassador—so expect even more buzz around these events!