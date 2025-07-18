India's biggest electronics fairs go annual starting 2026 Business Jul 18, 2025

Big news for tech enthusiasts: electronica India and productronica India, two of the country's biggest electronics trade fairs, will be held every year starting in April 2026.

The fairs will switch between Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru each year, making it easier for more people across regions to connect, source tech faster, and keep up with industry trends.