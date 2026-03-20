India's bioeconomy hits $195.3 billion in 2025: Here's how

India's bioeconomy just reached $195.3 billion in 2025, up 18% from 2024, when it was valued at $166 billion. Now making up nearly 5% of the country's gross domestic product, the sector covers everything from biopharma to sustainable agriculture.

GLP-1 drugs, ethanol blending, and greener manufacturing Big moves like blending 20% ethanol into gasoline, rising demand for GLP-1 drugs, and new Global Capability Centers (creating over 300,000 jobs) are driving growth.

Biosolutions using enzymes and microbes are also making waves, especially with policies pushing for greener manufacturing.

Biotech scene buzzing with activity Thanks to BIRAC's support (BIRAC enabled more than ₹4,200 crore in funding support across over 15 lakh startups, entrepreneurs, companies and innovators), India's biotech scene is buzzing.

BIRAC has supported the development of more than 900 products; the source does not provide verifiable registered-startup counts for 2024-2025.