India's broking industry adds about 8,000 clients in July 2026

Groww led the pack by adding more than 70,000 clients and boosting its market share to nearly 29%.

In contrast, Zerodha lost almost 39,000 clients and saw its share drop below 15%.

Angel One held steady with a tiny gain, while ICICI Securities and Dhan added modest numbers.

On the flip side, Upstox dropped more than 26,000 clients and SBI Securities lost nearly 48,000, showing just how mixed things were for different players that month.