India's broking industry adds about 8,000 clients in July 2026
Business
India's broking scene stayed pretty flat in July 2026, with only around 8,000 net clients adding across the industry, according to NSE data.
The numbers show some brokers are still pulling ahead while others are struggling to hold on.
Groww adds over 70,000 clients
Groww led the pack by adding more than 70,000 clients and boosting its market share to nearly 29%.
In contrast, Zerodha lost almost 39,000 clients and saw its share drop below 15%.
Angel One held steady with a tiny gain, while ICICI Securities and Dhan added modest numbers.
On the flip side, Upstox dropped more than 26,000 clients and SBI Securities lost nearly 48,000, showing just how mixed things were for different players that month.