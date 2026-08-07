India's CAS switch steadied Sensex, Nifty still down from close
Business
India's main stock indexes, Sensex and Nifty, just got a bit steadier thanks to the post-Closing Auction Session (CAS).
The switch seems to have cooled off the usual ups and downs: both were still down from the previous close by 3:15pm.
Weekly gains: Sensex 0.8% Nifty 0.5%
Even with a quieter session on August 7, both indexes ended the week in positive territory: Sensex gained 0.8% and Nifty went up 0.5%.
The week also saw RBI's policy update and tweaks for stocks with derivatives contracts because of CAS, all helping shape the market's vibe.