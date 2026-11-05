India's Coffee Board cuts forecast to 380,000 metric tons
Business
India's Coffee Board has cut its production forecast in the fiscal year concluding in March, now expecting about 380,000 metric tons instead of more than 400,000.
The reason? Below-normal monsoon rains left coffee crops struggling, especially in Karnataka, which accounts for the bulk of the country's production.
India coffee export costs could rise
Since India exports around 70% of its coffee (mostly robusta beans), the smaller harvest could make shipments pricier and limit supply.
While global coffee stocks look healthy thanks to Brazil and Vietnam, climate swings like this are a reminder that India's future crops, especially through 2027-28, may face more ups and downs unless weather patterns stabilize.