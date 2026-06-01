India's commerce ministry launches workshops to help firms leverage FTAs
Business
India's commerce ministry is rolling out workshops across the country to help businesses get the most out of free trade agreements (FTAs).
Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal says these sessions are all about showing companies how FTAs can boost their growth, especially since India has operationalised five FTAs in the past five years.
Oman trade agreement starts June 1
Alongside existing FTAs, a fresh trade agreement with Oman starts on June 1.
Giving businesses practical tips on how to tap into new opportunities and make sense of India's expanding global trade network.