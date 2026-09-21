India's core industries growth slows to 4.8% in August
Business
India's core industries slowed down in August 2026, growing by just 4.8%, the lowest in three months.
While cement and electricity kept things moving with solid gains (up 12.5% and 11.6%), big drops in coal, natural gas, crude oil, and fertilizers pulled the numbers down.
Indian infrastructure spending over 1-third met
Even with these ups and downs, government spending on infrastructure is over one-third of the annual target was already met by July.
These core sectors matter because they drive their performance is a pretty big deal for jobs and growth.