India's crude import price falls to $68.86 per barrel

May pump fuel rose over ₹7/liter

Even with cheaper oil, gasoline and diesel prices at the pump have actually gone up, by over ₹7 per liter in May.

State-run oil companies are still trying to recover earlier losses from when prices spiked, and the government is also looking to balance out support it gave during the crisis.

So, for now, don't expect those savings to show up at your local fuel station.