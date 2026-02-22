India's data center market to hit $21 billion by 2030
India is gearing up to grab a major slice of Asia Pacific's $800 billion data center market by 2030.
Even though we use 20% of the world's data, we host less than 5% of the world's data centres—but that's changing fast, with capacity expected to jump big time by the end of the decade.
Major investments expected in coming years
India's data center market is growing and could reach $21.03 billion by 2030, thanks to an estimated $20-25 billion in new investments.
Cities like Mumbai and Chennai lead the pack, while giants like Airtel, Reliance, and Adani are among major operators and investors.
Renewable energy, cooling tech on the rise
AI needs way more power—AI-focused racks can consume 10-15 times more power than traditional racks—so India will need a lot more electricity for its growing data centers.
Operators are increasingly signing renewable power purchase agreements for new facilities, while cooling tech is also booming as demand heats up.