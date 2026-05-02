India's data centers to reach 10.5 GW by fiscal 2031

Over $20B to boost India's power

To keep up with demand, more than $20 billion will go into boosting power infrastructure, especially renewables.

Global tech giants are eyeing India despite challenges like power reliability and reliance on imported hardware.

By fiscal 2030, Morgan Stanley expects most new investments here will go toward cleaner energy, data centers, and defense tech, with Morgan Stanley expecting India's investment rate to touch 37.5% of GDP in FY2030.