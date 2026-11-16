India's deep-tech pulled in $914 million but struggles to scale
India's deep-tech startups pulled in $914 million last year, but many face a shortage of growth capital as they move beyond pilot projects because there just isn't enough funding to help them scale up.
According to a new report, for every 100 seed funding rounds in India, there were 23 Series A and B rounds, compared with 105 globally.
Report urges more deep-tech growth capital
Even with all that activity, India got just 1.6% of global deep-tech investment, despite being involved in 12.8% of global deep-tech funding rounds in 2025.
The report says more growth capital and smoother access to government funds, like the ₹1 lakh crore Research, Development, and Innovation Fund, are key if Indian deep-tech wants to compete worldwide.
Sectors like space and life sciences are doing better thanks to strong infrastructure, but areas like semiconductors still face big hurdles.