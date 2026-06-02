India's deep tech startups raise $1.1B by June, RDI scheme

Neysa $600 million amid fewer, larger deals

Neysa grabbed headlines with a huge $600 million Series B round led by Blackstone, making up over half of this year's total funding.

While there have been fewer deals (104 so far versus 334 last year), average deal sizes are way up—especially for Series A rounds.

Startups like Deccan AI, Nava, and Zeno also scored bigger investments, and new funds plus game-changing tech (like Airbound's drone pilots for hospitals) are keeping investors excited about what's next.