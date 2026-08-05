India's DGFT issues immediate e-commerce rules easing export inventory storage
Business
India has dropped a fresh set of rules for e-commerce exports, making it easier for companies, including those with foreign investment, to keep inventory in the country, but only for export.
The Directorate General of Foreign Trade, or DGFT, says these guidelines take effect immediately and cover things like mandatory registration, inventory management, and compliance certification to keep everything smooth and above board.
Applies to online inventory-based cross-border e-commerce
These rules apply to online companies undertaking inventory-based cross-border e-commerce, and foreign-stakes e-commerce firms may keep inventory only for export purposes.