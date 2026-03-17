India's digital economy to touch 20% of GDP by 2030

Digital sector already employs nearly 15 million people

This is not just about numbers. The digital sector already employs almost 15 million people who are five times more productive than average workers.

With major investments in AI, data centers, and homegrown tech, India is doubling its digital infrastructure and aiming for $1 trillion in digital value by 2030.

Plus, with deals signed in more than 50 countries for exporting its tech platforms, India's global digital influence is only getting stronger, making it an exciting time for anyone interested in tech or looking at future career paths.