India's direct tax collections jump 23.09% to ₹8.11L/cr so far
Business
India's direct tax collections are on a roll, jumping 23.09% from last year to reach ₹8.11 lakh crore as of August 10, 2026.
Gross collections hit ₹9.55 lakh crore, even after giving out ₹1.43 lakh crore in refunds, a slight increase from last year.
Corporate tax ₹2.70L/cr non-corporate tax ₹5.07L/cr
Corporate tax collections climbed to ₹2.70 lakh crore (up from ₹2.26 lakh crore), while income and other non-corporate taxes rose to ₹5.07 lakh crore (from ₹4.11 lakh crore).
Securities Transaction Tax (STT) stood out with a massive 51% jump over last year.