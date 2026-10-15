India's direct tax collections ₹13.37L/cr after refunds, up 13.2%

Corporate tax collections shot up by 21%, reaching ₹5.99 lakh crore, while non-corporate tax (income tax) mop-up rose 5.8% year-on-year to ₹6.92 lakh crore.

The securities transaction tax saw a big jump too, up 51%.

On the flip side, the Income Tax Department issued ₹2.65 lakh crore in refunds, a solid 24.2% increase.