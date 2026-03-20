India's energy storage capacity to hit 346GWh by 2033
Business
India's energy storage is on track for a huge leap: from less than 1 GWh now to 346 GWh by 2033, according to a new report from the India Energy Storage Alliance.
This big push comes thanks to fresh policies and funding, all aiming to support more renewable energy.
Battery storage is leading the charge
Battery storage (BESS) is leading the charge, with project tenders jumping by 35% in just one year.
Pumped hydropower is also set for major growth, going from 7 GW in 2025 up to 107 GW by 2033.
With renewables expected to make up nearly half of India's power by 2030, all this new storage will help keep the lights on and the planet greener.