India's energy storage capacity to hit 346GWh by 2033

Battery storage is leading the charge

Battery storage (BESS) is leading the charge, with project tenders jumping by 35% in just one year.

Pumped hydropower is also set for major growth, going from 7 GW in 2025 up to 107 GW by 2033.

With renewables expected to make up nearly half of India's power by 2030, all this new storage will help keep the lights on and the planet greener.