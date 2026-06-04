India's equity FDI rises 18% to $58.84bn in FY2025-26
Business
India just saw a big boost in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in FY2025-26; equity inflows jumped 18% to $58.84 billion in FY2025-26.
The US really stepped up, more than doubling its investments compared to the previous fiscal year (2024-25), while overall FDI (including reinvested earnings) reached $94.5 billion.
Singapore tops FDI at nearly $20bn
Singapore topped the list as India's biggest FDI source with nearly $20 billion, followed by the US Mauritius, Japan, and the Netherlands.
Maharashtra attracted the most regional investment at $18.41 billion, with Karnataka and Gujarat close behind.
The computer software and hardware sector grabbed the highest share of funds, showing how tech continues to drive India's growth story.