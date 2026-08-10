India's EV sector to create 30-40 million jobs by 2030

Demand for specialized skills like battery tech, power electronics, and software development is set to rise by 35%, with salaries up to 45% higher than in traditional auto jobs.

According to Adecco India's Director and Head of General Staffing Deepesh Gupta, India's competitiveness will depend as much on its talent pipeline as on manufacturing capacity, highlighting the need for reskilling and stronger industry-academia partnerships.

Supportive policies, like Delhi's plan for around 30,000 charging points, are also fueling this hiring boom.