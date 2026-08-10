India's EV sector to create 30-40 million jobs by 2030
India's electric vehicle (EV) industry is gearing up to add 30 to 40 million new jobs by 2030, with manufacturing leading the way and big opportunities in battery production, charging infrastructure, and vehicle servicing.
The sector is growing fast; hiring could jump by 15% to 20% each year.
Deepesh Gupta highlights EV reskilling need
Demand for specialized skills like battery tech, power electronics, and software development is set to rise by 35%, with salaries up to 45% higher than in traditional auto jobs.
According to Adecco India's Director and Head of General Staffing Deepesh Gupta, India's competitiveness will depend as much on its talent pipeline as on manufacturing capacity, highlighting the need for reskilling and stronger industry-academia partnerships.
Supportive policies, like Delhi's plan for around 30,000 charging points, are also fueling this hiring boom.