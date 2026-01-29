India's exports break records—even with US tariffs

Services and smart trade moves kept things steady

It wasn't just about shipping out goods—India's software and business services brought in big money, helping balance out the gap from merchandise trade.

The country's global trade profile is looking up too: merchandise exports have risen from 1% in 2005 to 1.8% in 2024, and services exports have more than doubled.

Plus, despite global FDI being down, investment kept flowing in. There could be more changes ahead.