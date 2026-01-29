India's exports break records—even with US tariffs
Business
India just hit a new export record: $825.3 billion in FY25, despite protectionist pressures.
The Economic Survey 2026 credits this win to booming services exports and strong sales of electronics and pharmaceuticals.
The survey also notes diversification of export destinations.
Services and smart trade moves kept things steady
It wasn't just about shipping out goods—India's software and business services brought in big money, helping balance out the gap from merchandise trade.
The country's global trade profile is looking up too: merchandise exports have risen from 1% in 2005 to 1.8% in 2024, and services exports have more than doubled.
Plus, despite global FDI being down, investment kept flowing in. There could be more changes ahead.